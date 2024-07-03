Zenith Fibres Ltd Summary

Zenith Fibres Ltd was incorporated in 1989 under the stewardship of Late Shri A.K. Rungta. The Company was set up at a point in time when synthetic fibres let alone Polypropylene Staple Fibres (PPSF) was not well known in India. Zenith held 100% market share of Polypropylene Staple Fibres in India for over two decades.Zenith is the leading Manufacturer and Exporter of Polypropylene Staple Fibres in India and having installed capacity to manufacture 6,000 MTPA of PPSF in Denier ranging from 2 to 70 in Natural White/Virgin/Generic and Dope Dyed colours with and without Additives and Masterbatches such as UV Resistant, Flame Retardant/Fire Resistant (Halogen -free or Brominated), Silver based Antimicrobial Masterbatch, etc. as per customers requirements and end application uses. It also market 100% Polypropylene Spun Yarn by spinning the PP fibre into yarns of various English counts which is used in weaving good quality filter fabric as well as PP Dref-2 yarn which is primarily used in manufacture of filtration candles. Polypropylene Staple Fibres are chemical resistant and have a low molecular weight and are available in fine, standard and coarse denier ranges in various cut lengths offering high and superior high tenacity and is produced for tailor made applications. Polypropylene Staple Fibre is an ideal material for a wide range of finished product applications such as manufacture of High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filtration Fabric, Battery Separators Fabrics, Manufacture of High-Strength Paper, Floor Coverings, Carpet Backings, Conventional Ring Spun Yarn Filter Fabrics, Non-Woven Filter Fabrics, UV Stabilised Geotextiles, Refractory & Construction and Hygiene (Hydrophilic) based products such as female sanitary products, wipes & medically approved masks, etc.A Wind Turbine is a device that converts the winds kinetic energy into electrical energy and are an increasingly important source of intermittent renewable energy. Wind Turbines are used in many countries to lower energy costs and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Being naturally and freely available, wind has the lowest relative greenhouse gas emissions, the least water consumption demand and the most favourable social impacts as compared to photovoltaic, hydro, geothermal, coal and gas.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. The melt-spun PPSF is tailor-made and developed specifically to cater to each customers specific manufacturing processes and end applications. Polypropylene (staple Fibre) grade resin/granules can be converted to Staple Fibres by traditional melt spinning process. Globally, manufacturers use special equipment such as Polypropylene Staple Fibre spinning, extrusion machines and other specialized machinery depending on the end application.