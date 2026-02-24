iifl-logo

finnifty Future Share Price

FUTURE FINNIFTY 28-04-2026

28,295.1
0 (0%)
CMP as on Tue February 24 2026 03:29:31 PM
  • Open28,520
  • Day's High28,520
  • Spot28,295.1
  • Prev. Close28,520
  • Day's Low28,520
  • Market Lot60
  • OI(Chg %)0 (0%)
  • Roll Over%99.81
  • Roll Cost-0.79
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

TOP NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

