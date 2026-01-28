iifl-logo

nifty Future Share Price

FUTURE NIFTY 28-04-2026

25,276.25
0 (0%)
CMP as on Wed January 28 2026 01:39:59 PM
  • Open25,650
  • Day's High25,802.4
  • Spot25,276.25
  • Day's Low25,650
  • Market Lot65
  • Roll Over%99.71
  • Roll Cost-1.3
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

Loading chart...

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download IIFL Capital App

IMPORTANT LINKS

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download IIFL Capital App

IMPORTANT LINKS

TOP NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Swan Defence, Hindustan Copper, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

27 Jan 2026|06:35 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Interglobe Aviation, Adani Total Gas, etc.

23 Jan 2026|07:00 AM

Read All Top News
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.