FUTURE NIFTY 30-12-2025

24,681.2
0 (0%)
CMP as on Wed October 01 2025 11:19:58 AM
  • Open25,000
  • Day's High25,132.4
  • Spot24,681.2
  • Day's Low25,000
  • Market Lot75
  • Roll Over%99.52
  • Roll Cost-1.07
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

TOP NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

30 Sep 2025|09:02 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

29 Sep 2025|08:58 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Sensex. Sun Pharma and TCS hits 52-week low in Sensex.

26 Sep 2025|02:07 PM

