3B Blackbio DX Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.57
8.57
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.21
187.53
16.44
15.16
Net Worth
227.78
196.1
23.93
22.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0.71
2.03
2.53
2.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.31
2.92
0.91
0.62
Total Liabilities
232.8
201.05
27.37
25.28
Fixed Assets
6.53
6.88
3.34
2.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
127.7
102.1
3.6
3.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.71
41.72
18.59
17.87
Inventories
7.97
7.63
2.66
2.71
Inventory Days
68.89
Sundry Debtors
36.47
33.43
14.35
14.09
Debtor Days
358.21
Other Current Assets
16.28
13.28
5.81
4.68
Sundry Creditors
-3.61
-3.13
-3.54
-2.94
Creditor Days
74.74
Other Current Liabilities
-13.4
-9.49
-0.69
-0.67
Cash
54.88
50.35
1.85
1.71
Total Assets
232.82
201.05
27.38
25.29
