3B Blackbio DX Ltd Key Ratios

1,990
(0.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

685.26

24.39

43.61

-6.71

Op profit growth

1,509.73

71.68

111.61

70.08

EBIT growth

1,366.78

97.88

120.31

95.73

Net profit growth

1,381.27

124.37

202.69

238

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

66.14

32.26

23.38

15.86

EBIT margin

67.15

35.95

22.59

14.73

Net profit margin

50.21

26.62

14.75

7

RoCE

160.06

32.47

22.89

12.09

RoNW

34.68

7.61

5.78

2.61

RoA

29.92

6.01

3.73

1.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

152

10.26

5.37

1.77

Dividend per share

9

0.7

0.5

0.3

Cash EPS

150.84

9.52

4.65

1.06

Book value per share

175.87

42.76

28.79

17.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.87

7.07

24.88

19.49

P/CEPS

1.88

7.61

28.73

32.38

P/B

1.61

1.69

4.64

1.96

EV/EBIDTA

1.18

4.45

15.76

10.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

9.31

16.84

Tax payout

-25.1

-23.53

-24.13

-18.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.04

230.12

241.44

312.42

Inventory days

7.19

48.92

60.38

82.31

Creditor days

-15.07

-64.1

-79.62

-120.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-666.82

-31.06

-7.18

-2.41

Net debt / equity

-0.25

-0.18

0.22

0.73

Net debt / op. profit

-0.22

-0.62

0.77

3.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.74

-45.92

-53.85

-51.84

Employee costs

-2.05

-9.86

-9.07

-12.49

Other costs

-9.04

-11.94

-13.69

-19.79

