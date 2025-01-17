Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
685.26
24.39
43.61
-6.71
Op profit growth
1,509.73
71.68
111.61
70.08
EBIT growth
1,366.78
97.88
120.31
95.73
Net profit growth
1,381.27
124.37
202.69
238
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
66.14
32.26
23.38
15.86
EBIT margin
67.15
35.95
22.59
14.73
Net profit margin
50.21
26.62
14.75
7
RoCE
160.06
32.47
22.89
12.09
RoNW
34.68
7.61
5.78
2.61
RoA
29.92
6.01
3.73
1.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
152
10.26
5.37
1.77
Dividend per share
9
0.7
0.5
0.3
Cash EPS
150.84
9.52
4.65
1.06
Book value per share
175.87
42.76
28.79
17.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.87
7.07
24.88
19.49
P/CEPS
1.88
7.61
28.73
32.38
P/B
1.61
1.69
4.64
1.96
EV/EBIDTA
1.18
4.45
15.76
10.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
9.31
16.84
Tax payout
-25.1
-23.53
-24.13
-18.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.04
230.12
241.44
312.42
Inventory days
7.19
48.92
60.38
82.31
Creditor days
-15.07
-64.1
-79.62
-120.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-666.82
-31.06
-7.18
-2.41
Net debt / equity
-0.25
-0.18
0.22
0.73
Net debt / op. profit
-0.22
-0.62
0.77
3.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.74
-45.92
-53.85
-51.84
Employee costs
-2.05
-9.86
-9.07
-12.49
Other costs
-9.04
-11.94
-13.69
-19.79
