3B Blackbio DX Ltd Share Price

2,148.35
(5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,050
  • Day's High2,205
  • 52 Wk High2,350
  • Prev. Close2,045.2
  • Day's Low1,982.5
  • 52 Wk Low 695
  • Turnover (lac)297.84
  • P/E40.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value291.4
  • EPS50.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,843.86
  • Div. Yield0.15
No Records Found

3B Blackbio DX Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

2,050

Prev. Close

2,045.2

Turnover(Lac.)

297.84

Day's High

2,205

Day's Low

1,982.5

52 Week's High

2,350

52 Week's Low

695

Book Value

291.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,843.86

P/E

40.68

EPS

50.27

Divi. Yield

0.15

3B Blackbio DX Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

3B Blackbio DX Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

3B Blackbio DX Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.81%

Foreign: 2.81%

Indian: 38.47%

Non-Promoter- 5.23%

Institutions: 5.22%

Non-Institutions: 53.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

3B Blackbio DX Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.57

8.57

7.49

7.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

219.21

187.53

16.44

15.16

Net Worth

227.78

196.1

23.93

22.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.35

13.51

15.56

13

yoy growth (%)

6.25

-13.17

19.64

-17.15

Raw materials

-11.26

-10.14

-10.49

-7.51

As % of sales

78.48

75.06

67.44

57.75

Employee costs

-1.63

-1.52

-1.52

-1.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.08

0.61

0.56

0.27

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.21

-0.29

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.36

0

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

0.35

0.84

2.41

1.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.25

-13.17

19.64

-17.15

Op profit growth

405.3

-121.86

3.28

2.83

EBIT growth

143.89

-22.74

19.9

18.26

Net profit growth

179.89

18.04

126.17

23.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

74.12

61.84

80.65

226.74

28.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.12

61.84

80.65

226.74

28.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.53

7.23

6.9

2.89

1.6

3B Blackbio DX Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT 3B Blackbio DX Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D K Dubey

Whole-time Director

N K Dubey

Independent Director

Shabbar Husain

Non Executive Director

Mithala Dubey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Navneet Kaur

Independent Director

Abdul Moin Khan

Independent Director

Harihar Prasad Thapak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 3B Blackbio DX Ltd

Summary

3D Blackbio DX Ltd (Formerly known Kilpest India Ltd) was incorporated on May 25, 1972, as one of Indias leading Agri-based companies. Shri R.K. Dubey is the founder of this Company. It was the only pesticide formulating company in the entire region of Madhya Pradesh in 1970s. The company has now grown over the years and is leading today in Central India and manufactures about 50 pesticide products, microfertilizers, biofertilizers and biopesticides. The Company has representation in India in the field of agriculture business comprising crop protection, public health products and bio-products and is reputed reliable supplier to various Govt. organizations, such as Directorate General of Supplies & Transport, New Delhi, NAVY, Vishakapatnam/Mumbai, Food Corporation of India Raipur/ Bhopal/ Lucknow/ Mumbai/ Jaipur, NTPC, Bilaspur, Directorate of Health Service, M.P/Maharashtra/AP, Directorate of General Of Health Organization, Gujarat/U.P, Directorate General of Health services, MOH&FW (NVBDCP), Govt. of India, M/s Hindustan Latex Ltd, Noida, Director of Agriculture and Horticulture, M.P./Trivandrum, Central/Western Railway, Mumbai, Northern Railway, New Delhi etc. the company has nationwide distribution network of over 2000 dealers.It possess well equipped R&D laboratory duly approved and recognized by DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Advanced instrumentation facility supported by equally competent team of scientists and technicians lay down a str
Company FAQs

What is the 3B Blackbio DX Ltd share price today?

The 3B Blackbio DX Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2148.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd is ₹1843.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd is 40.68 and 7.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3B Blackbio DX Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd is ₹695 and ₹2350 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd?

3B Blackbio DX Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.21%, 3 Years at 61.94%, 1 Year at 129.77%, 6 Month at 65.85%, 3 Month at 55.99% and 1 Month at 5.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.29 %
Institutions - 5.23 %
Public - 53.49 %

