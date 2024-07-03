SectorHealthcare
Open₹2,050
Prev. Close₹2,045.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹297.84
Day's High₹2,205
Day's Low₹1,982.5
52 Week's High₹2,350
52 Week's Low₹695
Book Value₹291.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,843.86
P/E40.68
EPS50.27
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.57
8.57
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.21
187.53
16.44
15.16
Net Worth
227.78
196.1
23.93
22.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.35
13.51
15.56
13
yoy growth (%)
6.25
-13.17
19.64
-17.15
Raw materials
-11.26
-10.14
-10.49
-7.51
As % of sales
78.48
75.06
67.44
57.75
Employee costs
-1.63
-1.52
-1.52
-1.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.08
0.61
0.56
0.27
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.21
-0.29
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.36
0
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
0.35
0.84
2.41
1.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.25
-13.17
19.64
-17.15
Op profit growth
405.3
-121.86
3.28
2.83
EBIT growth
143.89
-22.74
19.9
18.26
Net profit growth
179.89
18.04
126.17
23.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
74.12
61.84
80.65
226.74
28.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.12
61.84
80.65
226.74
28.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.53
7.23
6.9
2.89
1.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
D K Dubey
Whole-time Director
N K Dubey
Independent Director
Shabbar Husain
Non Executive Director
Mithala Dubey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Navneet Kaur
Independent Director
Abdul Moin Khan
Independent Director
Harihar Prasad Thapak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
3D Blackbio DX Ltd (Formerly known Kilpest India Ltd) was incorporated on May 25, 1972, as one of Indias leading Agri-based companies. Shri R.K. Dubey is the founder of this Company. It was the only pesticide formulating company in the entire region of Madhya Pradesh in 1970s. The company has now grown over the years and is leading today in Central India and manufactures about 50 pesticide products, microfertilizers, biofertilizers and biopesticides. The Company has representation in India in the field of agriculture business comprising crop protection, public health products and bio-products and is reputed reliable supplier to various Govt. organizations, such as Directorate General of Supplies & Transport, New Delhi, NAVY, Vishakapatnam/Mumbai, Food Corporation of India Raipur/ Bhopal/ Lucknow/ Mumbai/ Jaipur, NTPC, Bilaspur, Directorate of Health Service, M.P/Maharashtra/AP, Directorate of General Of Health Organization, Gujarat/U.P, Directorate General of Health services, MOH&FW (NVBDCP), Govt. of India, M/s Hindustan Latex Ltd, Noida, Director of Agriculture and Horticulture, M.P./Trivandrum, Central/Western Railway, Mumbai, Northern Railway, New Delhi etc. the company has nationwide distribution network of over 2000 dealers.It possess well equipped R&D laboratory duly approved and recognized by DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Advanced instrumentation facility supported by equally competent team of scientists and technicians lay down a str
Read More
The 3B Blackbio DX Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2148.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd is ₹1843.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd is 40.68 and 7.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3B Blackbio DX Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3B Blackbio DX Ltd is ₹695 and ₹2350 as of 06 Jan ‘25
3B Blackbio DX Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.21%, 3 Years at 61.94%, 1 Year at 129.77%, 6 Month at 65.85%, 3 Month at 55.99% and 1 Month at 5.28%.
