Summary

3D Blackbio DX Ltd (Formerly known Kilpest India Ltd) was incorporated on May 25, 1972, as one of Indias leading Agri-based companies. Shri R.K. Dubey is the founder of this Company. It was the only pesticide formulating company in the entire region of Madhya Pradesh in 1970s. The company has now grown over the years and is leading today in Central India and manufactures about 50 pesticide products, microfertilizers, biofertilizers and biopesticides. The Company has representation in India in the field of agriculture business comprising crop protection, public health products and bio-products and is reputed reliable supplier to various Govt. organizations, such as Directorate General of Supplies & Transport, New Delhi, NAVY, Vishakapatnam/Mumbai, Food Corporation of India Raipur/ Bhopal/ Lucknow/ Mumbai/ Jaipur, NTPC, Bilaspur, Directorate of Health Service, M.P/Maharashtra/AP, Directorate of General Of Health Organization, Gujarat/U.P, Directorate General of Health services, MOH&FW (NVBDCP), Govt. of India, M/s Hindustan Latex Ltd, Noida, Director of Agriculture and Horticulture, M.P./Trivandrum, Central/Western Railway, Mumbai, Northern Railway, New Delhi etc. the company has nationwide distribution network of over 2000 dealers.It possess well equipped R&D laboratory duly approved and recognized by DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Advanced instrumentation facility supported by equally competent team of scientists and technicians lay down a str

