To,

The Members of 3B BlackBio Dx Limited (Formerly, Kilpest India Limited)

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of 3B BlackBio Dx Limited (the company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section, of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management is responsible for implementing accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The management also confirms that during the year under audit no instances come across where the audit trail feature being tampered with.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. read with of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long- term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For BAHETI & CO. Chartered Accountants Firms registration No: 006287C Deepak Baheti PARTNER Membership No: 075063 UDIN: 24075063BKBHXO4839 Place: Bhopal. Date: 29th May 2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

(A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

Inventory and other current assets

Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management.

Investment, Loans or Advances by Company

The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained u/s 189 of the companies Act-2013.

The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to a party other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. The rate of interest and other terms and conditions for such loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest to the company.

In respect of loans granted, repayment of the principal amount is as stipulated and payment of interest have been regular.

There is no overdue amount of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the companies Act, 2013.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

Loan to Directors and Investment by the Company

While doing transaction for loans, investments, guarantees, and security provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

Deposits Accepted by the Company

The company has not accepted any Deposits.

Maintenance of Cost records

To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products of the company.

Statutory Dues

The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, GST, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it.

Disclosure of Undisclosed Transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

Loans or Other Borrowings

The company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable

According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

Money raised by IPO, FPOs

The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer {including debt instruments) and term loans. Hence this clause is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Reporting of Fraud during the Year

Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation made available to us no such fraud noticed or reported during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio

As per information and records available with us The Company is not Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

Related Party Transactions

Yes, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

Internal audit system

Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

Non cash transactions

The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

Consideration of outgoing auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

Material uncertainty in relation to realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Compliance with approved Scheme(s) of Arrangements

As per Order dt. 09th August 2023 of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, the scheme of Amalgamation of 3B BlackBio Biotech India Limited (Transferor Company) with Kilpest India Limited (Transferee Company) was approved.

Subsequently, the name of the Amalgamated Company has changed to 3B BlackBio Dx Limited, which is in terms of scheme of amalgamation.

For BAHETI & CO. Chartered Accountants Firms registration No: 006287C Deepak Baheti PARTNER Membership No: 075063 UDIN: 24075063BKBHXO4839 Place: Bhopal. Date: 29th May 2024

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of 3B BlackBio Dx Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of 3B BlackBio Dx Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and best of the information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.