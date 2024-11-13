Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

3B Blackbio Dx Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company. The Board of Directors have considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

3B Blackbio Dx Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the first quarter ended on 30th June2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended 30-06-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 2 May 2024

3B Blackbio Dx Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024