3B Blackbio DX Ltd Board Meeting

3B Blackbio CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
3B Blackbio Dx Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company. The Board of Directors have considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
3B Blackbio Dx Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the first quarter ended on 30th June2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended 30-06-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20242 May 2024
3B Blackbio Dx Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
3B Blackbio Dx Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

3B Blackbio: Related News

