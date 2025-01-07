iifl-logo-icon 1
3B Blackbio DX Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,118.1
(-1.41%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.35

13.51

15.56

13

yoy growth (%)

6.25

-13.17

19.64

-17.15

Raw materials

-11.26

-10.14

-10.49

-7.51

As % of sales

78.48

75.06

67.44

57.75

Employee costs

-1.63

-1.52

-1.52

-1.71

As % of sales

11.39

11.26

9.8

13.19

Other costs

-2.66

-2.08

-2.44

-2.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.55

15.44

15.7

20.89

Operating profit

-1.21

-0.23

1.09

1.06

OPM

-8.43

-1.77

7.04

8.15

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.21

-0.29

-0.3

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.33

-0.65

-0.75

Other income

3.72

1.4

0.42

0.26

Profit before tax

2.08

0.61

0.56

0.27

Taxes

-0.36

0

-0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-17.55

0

-8.59

-15.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.71

0.61

0.52

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.71

0.61

0.52

0.22

yoy growth (%)

179.89

18.04

126.17

23.03

NPM

11.96

4.54

3.34

1.76

