|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.35
13.51
15.56
13
yoy growth (%)
6.25
-13.17
19.64
-17.15
Raw materials
-11.26
-10.14
-10.49
-7.51
As % of sales
78.48
75.06
67.44
57.75
Employee costs
-1.63
-1.52
-1.52
-1.71
As % of sales
11.39
11.26
9.8
13.19
Other costs
-2.66
-2.08
-2.44
-2.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.55
15.44
15.7
20.89
Operating profit
-1.21
-0.23
1.09
1.06
OPM
-8.43
-1.77
7.04
8.15
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.21
-0.29
-0.3
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.33
-0.65
-0.75
Other income
3.72
1.4
0.42
0.26
Profit before tax
2.08
0.61
0.56
0.27
Taxes
-0.36
0
-0.04
-0.04
Tax rate
-17.55
0
-8.59
-15.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.71
0.61
0.52
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.71
0.61
0.52
0.22
yoy growth (%)
179.89
18.04
126.17
23.03
NPM
11.96
4.54
3.34
1.76
