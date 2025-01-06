3B Blackbio DX Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.08
0.61
0.56
0.27
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.21
-0.29
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.36
0
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
0.35
0.84
2.41
1.06
Other operating items
Operating
1.86
1.24
2.63
0.98
Capital expenditure
0.21
0.17
0
0.22
Free cash flow
2.07
1.41
2.64
1.2
Equity raised
26.73
23.02
13.69
9.28
Investing
0
2.25
0.75
0.43
Financing
1.27
2.02
2.77
4.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0.31
0.19
Net in cash
30.07
28.71
20.18
15.7
