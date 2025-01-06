iifl-logo-icon 1
3B Blackbio DX Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,148.35
(5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

3B Blackbio FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.08

0.61

0.56

0.27

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.21

-0.29

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.36

0

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

0.35

0.84

2.41

1.06

Other operating items

Operating

1.86

1.24

2.63

0.98

Capital expenditure

0.21

0.17

0

0.22

Free cash flow

2.07

1.41

2.64

1.2

Equity raised

26.73

23.02

13.69

9.28

Investing

0

2.25

0.75

0.43

Financing

1.27

2.02

2.77

4.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0.31

0.19

Net in cash

30.07

28.71

20.18

15.7

