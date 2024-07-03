3B Blackbio DX Ltd Summary

3D Blackbio DX Ltd (Formerly known Kilpest India Ltd) was incorporated on May 25, 1972, as one of Indias leading Agri-based companies. Shri R.K. Dubey is the founder of this Company. It was the only pesticide formulating company in the entire region of Madhya Pradesh in 1970s. The company has now grown over the years and is leading today in Central India and manufactures about 50 pesticide products, microfertilizers, biofertilizers and biopesticides. The Company has representation in India in the field of agriculture business comprising crop protection, public health products and bio-products and is reputed reliable supplier to various Govt. organizations, such as Directorate General of Supplies & Transport, New Delhi, NAVY, Vishakapatnam/Mumbai, Food Corporation of India Raipur/ Bhopal/ Lucknow/ Mumbai/ Jaipur, NTPC, Bilaspur, Directorate of Health Service, M.P/Maharashtra/AP, Directorate of General Of Health Organization, Gujarat/U.P, Directorate General of Health services, MOH&FW (NVBDCP), Govt. of India, M/s Hindustan Latex Ltd, Noida, Director of Agriculture and Horticulture, M.P./Trivandrum, Central/Western Railway, Mumbai, Northern Railway, New Delhi etc. the company has nationwide distribution network of over 2000 dealers.It possess well equipped R&D laboratory duly approved and recognized by DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Advanced instrumentation facility supported by equally competent team of scientists and technicians lay down a strong R&D foundation. Clean and hygienic environment ensure the consistency and reliability of results. Laboratory studies are planned, performed, monitored, recorded, applied in small scale field and then tabulated.The products are manufactured to high International specifications with stringent quality control from raw material procurement to finished goods dispatch. The companys manufacturing process is complimented with the technical expertise and it has attained high standard suited to customer needs on 23-7-2002. Kilpest has received accreditation of International standard ISO 9001-2000 certified company. The companyhas diversified manufacturing in the field of micronutrients, bioproducts and plant growth regulators etc. The company is also exporting its products to Bangladesh and Afghanistan.In 2011-12, the Company launched Novel Biotech Indo-Spanish Joint Venture Project in Govindpura, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It ventured into Diagnostic Service. In June, 2020, the Company launched , its single tube multiplex assay for TRUPCR SARS-CoV-2 RTqPCR Kit (Real-Time PCR based detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus) Version 3.2. With this, 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd. became first ever Indian molecular diagnostics company to receive US FDA-(EUA).In 2023, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Holding Company, Kilpest India Ltd was merged with 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd and as per the Scheme of Amalgamation, the name of the Company got changed from Kilpest India Ltd to 3B BlackBio DX Ltd.