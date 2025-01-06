A F Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.69
1.91
0
1.24
Depreciation
-1.62
-2.35
0
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.17
0
0
Working capital
7.81
-1.52
-5.46
1.11
Other operating items
Operating
5.02
-2.14
-5.46
2.29
Capital expenditure
-0.11
8.58
0.16
0.25
Free cash flow
4.9
6.43
-5.3
2.54
Equity raised
5.85
-4.11
-2.15
-2.21
Investing
0.95
0
0
0
Financing
4.4
2.52
0.65
0.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.1
4.84
-6.8
0.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.