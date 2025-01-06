iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

A F Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.67
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR A F Enterprises Ltd

A F Enterprises FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.69

1.91

0

1.24

Depreciation

-1.62

-2.35

0

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.17

0

0

Working capital

7.81

-1.52

-5.46

1.11

Other operating items

Operating

5.02

-2.14

-5.46

2.29

Capital expenditure

-0.11

8.58

0.16

0.25

Free cash flow

4.9

6.43

-5.3

2.54

Equity raised

5.85

-4.11

-2.15

-2.21

Investing

0.95

0

0

0

Financing

4.4

2.52

0.65

0.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.1

4.84

-6.8

0.69

A F Enterprises : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR A F Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.