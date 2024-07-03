A F Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.35
1.44
5.35
1.2
0.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.35
1.44
5.35
1.2
0.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.03
1.01
0.2
0.61
Total Income
0.36
1.47
6.36
1.4
1.38
Total Expenditure
0.6
1.56
5.27
1.24
0.96
PBIDT
-0.23
-0.09
1.1
0.17
0.41
Interest
0.02
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.04
PBDT
-0.26
-0.14
1.05
0.11
0.37
Depreciation
0.24
0.25
0.28
0.27
0.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.22
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.22
-0.01
-0.19
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.5
-0.38
0.34
-0.15
0.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.5
-0.38
0.33
-0.15
0.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.06
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.5
-0.38
0.27
-0.15
0.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.35
-0.27
0.01
-0.11
0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.11
14.11
14.11
14.11
14.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-65.71
-6.25
20.56
14.16
53.24
PBDTM(%)
-74.28
-9.72
19.62
9.16
48.05
PATM(%)
-142.85
-26.38
6.35
-12.5
35.06
