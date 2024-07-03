iifl-logo-icon 1
A F Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

11.67
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.35

1.44

5.35

1.2

0.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.35

1.44

5.35

1.2

0.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.03

1.01

0.2

0.61

Total Income

0.36

1.47

6.36

1.4

1.38

Total Expenditure

0.6

1.56

5.27

1.24

0.96

PBIDT

-0.23

-0.09

1.1

0.17

0.41

Interest

0.02

0.04

0.04

0.06

0.04

PBDT

-0.26

-0.14

1.05

0.11

0.37

Depreciation

0.24

0.25

0.28

0.27

0.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.22

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.22

-0.01

-0.19

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.5

-0.38

0.34

-0.15

0.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.5

-0.38

0.33

-0.15

0.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.06

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.5

-0.38

0.27

-0.15

0.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.35

-0.27

0.01

-0.11

0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.11

14.11

14.11

14.11

14.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-65.71

-6.25

20.56

14.16

53.24

PBDTM(%)

-74.28

-9.72

19.62

9.16

48.05

PATM(%)

-142.85

-26.38

6.35

-12.5

35.06

