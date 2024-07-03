SectorTrading
Open₹11.67
Prev. Close₹12.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.54
Day's High₹11.67
Day's Low₹11.67
52 Week's High₹24.75
52 Week's Low₹3.56
Book Value₹17.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
26.74
13.45
9.51
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7
4.99
1.23
-0.1
Net Worth
33.74
18.44
10.74
3.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.69
54.01
0
6.04
yoy growth (%)
-65.38
0
-100
-66.89
Raw materials
-14.25
-44.73
0
-4.25
As % of sales
76.24
82.82
0
70.41
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.58
0
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.69
1.91
0
1.24
Depreciation
-1.62
-2.35
0
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.17
0
0
Working capital
7.81
-1.52
-5.46
1.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.38
0
-100
-66.89
Op profit growth
-186.69
0
-100
2,329.96
EBIT growth
-130.54
0
-100
2,353.04
Net profit growth
-54.69
0
-100
3,421.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
8.5
24.29
48.58
37.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.5
24.29
48.58
37.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.35
6.74
2.43
2.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Abhishek Singh
Managing Director
Santosh Kumar Kushawaha
Independent Director
Tinku Kathuria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payal Sachdeva
Independent Director
Preeti
Director
Shagun Ajmani
Director
SAHIL ARORA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by A F Enterprises Ltd
Summary
A F Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as A F Investment Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 18 August 1983. The status of the Company converted into a Public Limited effective from 24 November, 1983 and name of the Company was changed from A F Investment Private Limited to A F Enterprises Limited effective from 08 October, 1991. The Company is engaged in various business segments; main business activities are the manufacturing of plastic moduled components, dealer in Fabrics and also deals in Investments in securities. The Company moved into the business of Readymade garments and garment accessories in 2015-16. In 2016-17, it entered the new market area of garment sector and launched new brand Look Centric.Initially, the Company was Incorporate with the objective of investing in various industries. Further, with objective of diversification, management entered in the business of manufacturing injection moulding base components under its own brand RIDH to cater domestic as well as overseas requirement of the industry which includes warehousing, logistics, engineering & capital goods, pharmaceuticals, electronics, FMCG etc. With the growing need of safety products, the Company has started from April, 2020 to manufacture the Medical safety goggles, coverall, face shield and 3 ply mask being manufactured in house under the brand name RIDH.
The A F Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A F Enterprises Ltd is ₹39.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of A F Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A F Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A F Enterprises Ltd is ₹3.56 and ₹24.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
A F Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.60%, 3 Years at -30.61%, 1 Year at 252.87%, 6 Month at 53.31%, 3 Month at -33.01% and 1 Month at -40.04%.
