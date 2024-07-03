iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

A F Enterprises Ltd Share Price

11.67
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.67
  • Day's High11.67
  • 52 Wk High24.75
  • Prev. Close12.28
  • Day's Low11.67
  • 52 Wk Low 3.56
  • Turnover (lac)17.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

A F Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

11.67

Prev. Close

12.28

Turnover(Lac.)

17.54

Day's High

11.67

Day's Low

11.67

52 Week's High

24.75

52 Week's Low

3.56

Book Value

17.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

A F Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

A F Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

A F Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.28%

Non-Promoter- 97.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

A F Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

26.74

13.45

9.51

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7

4.99

1.23

-0.1

Net Worth

33.74

18.44

10.74

3.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.69

54.01

0

6.04

yoy growth (%)

-65.38

0

-100

-66.89

Raw materials

-14.25

-44.73

0

-4.25

As % of sales

76.24

82.82

0

70.41

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.58

0

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.69

1.91

0

1.24

Depreciation

-1.62

-2.35

0

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.17

0

0

Working capital

7.81

-1.52

-5.46

1.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.38

0

-100

-66.89

Op profit growth

-186.69

0

-100

2,329.96

EBIT growth

-130.54

0

-100

2,353.04

Net profit growth

-54.69

0

-100

3,421.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

8.5

24.29

48.58

37.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.5

24.29

48.58

37.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.35

6.74

2.43

2.06

View Annually Results

A F Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT A F Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Abhishek Singh

Managing Director

Santosh Kumar Kushawaha

Independent Director

Tinku Kathuria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payal Sachdeva

Independent Director

Preeti

Director

Shagun Ajmani

Director

SAHIL ARORA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A F Enterprises Ltd

Summary

A F Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as A F Investment Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 18 August 1983. The status of the Company converted into a Public Limited effective from 24 November, 1983 and name of the Company was changed from A F Investment Private Limited to A F Enterprises Limited effective from 08 October, 1991. The Company is engaged in various business segments; main business activities are the manufacturing of plastic moduled components, dealer in Fabrics and also deals in Investments in securities. The Company moved into the business of Readymade garments and garment accessories in 2015-16. In 2016-17, it entered the new market area of garment sector and launched new brand Look Centric.Initially, the Company was Incorporate with the objective of investing in various industries. Further, with objective of diversification, management entered in the business of manufacturing injection moulding base components under its own brand RIDH to cater domestic as well as overseas requirement of the industry which includes warehousing, logistics, engineering & capital goods, pharmaceuticals, electronics, FMCG etc. With the growing need of safety products, the Company has started from April, 2020 to manufacture the Medical safety goggles, coverall, face shield and 3 ply mask being manufactured in house under the brand name RIDH.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the A F Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The A F Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of A F Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A F Enterprises Ltd is ₹39.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of A F Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of A F Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of A F Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A F Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A F Enterprises Ltd is ₹3.56 and ₹24.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of A F Enterprises Ltd?

A F Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.60%, 3 Years at -30.61%, 1 Year at 252.87%, 6 Month at 53.31%, 3 Month at -33.01% and 1 Month at -40.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of A F Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of A F Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR A F Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.