Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that A.F. ENTERPRISES LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE A.F. ENTERPRISES LTD (538351) RECORD DATE 16.08.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03(Three) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 16/08/2024 DR-695/2024-2025 *Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.10/- payable as Rs.2.50 on Application and Rs.7.50 on One or More subsequent Calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.