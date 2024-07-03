iifl-logo-icon 1
A F Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

11.67
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

3.15

3.93

4.19

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.15

3.93

4.19

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.32

7.13

1.04

0

Total Income

4.47

11.06

5.24

0

Total Expenditure

4.03

7.14

4.93

0

PBIDT

0.45

3.92

0.3

0

Interest

0.14

0.02

0.13

0

PBDT

0.3

3.9

0.18

0

Depreciation

0.84

0.59

1.02

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

1.04

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.2

0

0.07

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.34

2.27

-0.92

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.04

-0.04

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.34

2.31

-0.89

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0.5

0.9

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.84

1.41

-0.89

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.24

1.75

-0.89

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.11

14.11

12.11

9.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.28

99.74

7.15

0

PBDTM(%)

9.52

99.23

4.29

0

PATM(%)

-10.79

57.76

-21.95

0

