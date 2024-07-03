A F Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
3.15
3.93
4.19
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.15
3.93
4.19
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.32
7.13
1.04
0
Total Income
4.47
11.06
5.24
0
Total Expenditure
4.03
7.14
4.93
0
PBIDT
0.45
3.92
0.3
0
Interest
0.14
0.02
0.13
0
PBDT
0.3
3.9
0.18
0
Depreciation
0.84
0.59
1.02
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
1.04
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.2
0
0.07
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.34
2.27
-0.92
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.04
-0.04
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.34
2.31
-0.89
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0.5
0.9
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.84
1.41
-0.89
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.24
1.75
-0.89
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.11
14.11
12.11
9.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.28
99.74
7.15
0
PBDTM(%)
9.52
99.23
4.29
0
PATM(%)
-10.79
57.76
-21.95
0
