Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.69
54.01
0
6.04
yoy growth (%)
-65.38
0
-100
-66.89
Raw materials
-14.25
-44.73
0
-4.25
As % of sales
76.24
82.82
0
70.41
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.58
0
-0.14
As % of sales
2.51
1.08
0
2.4
Other costs
-3.07
-9.72
0
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.44
18
0
6.2
Operating profit
0.89
-1.03
0
1.26
OPM
4.79
-1.91
0
20.96
Depreciation
-1.62
-2.35
0
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.11
0
0
Other income
0.1
5.41
0
0.03
Profit before tax
-0.69
1.91
0
1.24
Taxes
-0.46
-0.17
0
0
Tax rate
66.7
-9.36
0
-0.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.16
1.73
0
1.23
Exceptional items
1.95
0
0
0
Net profit
0.78
1.73
0
1.23
yoy growth (%)
-54.69
0
-100
3,421.08
NPM
4.19
3.2
0
20.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.