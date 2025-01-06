iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

A F Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.67
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR A F Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.69

54.01

0

6.04

yoy growth (%)

-65.38

0

-100

-66.89

Raw materials

-14.25

-44.73

0

-4.25

As % of sales

76.24

82.82

0

70.41

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.58

0

-0.14

As % of sales

2.51

1.08

0

2.4

Other costs

-3.07

-9.72

0

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.44

18

0

6.2

Operating profit

0.89

-1.03

0

1.26

OPM

4.79

-1.91

0

20.96

Depreciation

-1.62

-2.35

0

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.11

0

0

Other income

0.1

5.41

0

0.03

Profit before tax

-0.69

1.91

0

1.24

Taxes

-0.46

-0.17

0

0

Tax rate

66.7

-9.36

0

-0.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.16

1.73

0

1.23

Exceptional items

1.95

0

0

0

Net profit

0.78

1.73

0

1.23

yoy growth (%)

-54.69

0

-100

3,421.08

NPM

4.19

3.2

0

20.4

A F Enterprises : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR A F Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.