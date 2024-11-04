iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
A.F. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Please find enclosed herewith Revised outcome of the board meeting for your reference. Outcome of the Board meeting is enclosed. Please find enclosed herewith unaudited Financial Results . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting is enclosed herewith.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
A.F. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024 along with limited review report; We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company had considered and approved inter-alia the following matters in their meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:40 P.M. 1. Un-Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 1st quarter ended i.e, 30th June, 2024. The Board has approved the Un-Audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (F.Y. 2024-25) along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. The said results have been reviewed by the audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, as enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
A.F. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issuance of Equity Shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. Board discussed and approved the following: 1. The Board has considered and approved raising of funds through issue of partly paid up equity shares on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 22.00 Crores (Rupees Twenty-Two Crores) in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws. 2. Further, the Board has constituted a Rights Issue Committee and authorized its members to decide on the terms and conditions of the Issue, including but not limited to, the final Issue size/amount, rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the Rights Issue, approval of draft letter of offer; appointment of intermediaries and legal counsel, if required; allotment of shares and other related matters. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the board meeting for your reference. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.06.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
A.F. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March2024 Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the board meeting. Please find enclosed herewith copy of Audited Financial results. Please find enclose da copy of intimation for you reference (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Outcome of the board meeting held on today i.e. March 19, 2024 for appointment of company secretary cum compliance officer are attached herewith.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
A.F. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation letter is attached. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) SUBMISSION OF REVISED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2023 IN REFERENCE TO DISCREPANCY EMAIL DATED 01ST MARCH, 2024 RECEIVED FROM THE STOCK EXCHANGE. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202427 Jan 2024
Letter is attached.

