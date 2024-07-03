A F Enterprises Ltd Summary

A F Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as A F Investment Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 18 August 1983. The status of the Company converted into a Public Limited effective from 24 November, 1983 and name of the Company was changed from A F Investment Private Limited to A F Enterprises Limited effective from 08 October, 1991. The Company is engaged in various business segments; main business activities are the manufacturing of plastic moduled components, dealer in Fabrics and also deals in Investments in securities. The Company moved into the business of Readymade garments and garment accessories in 2015-16. In 2016-17, it entered the new market area of garment sector and launched new brand Look Centric.Initially, the Company was Incorporate with the objective of investing in various industries. Further, with objective of diversification, management entered in the business of manufacturing injection moulding base components under its own brand RIDH to cater domestic as well as overseas requirement of the industry which includes warehousing, logistics, engineering & capital goods, pharmaceuticals, electronics, FMCG etc. With the growing need of safety products, the Company has started from April, 2020 to manufacture the Medical safety goggles, coverall, face shield and 3 ply mask being manufactured in house under the brand name RIDH.