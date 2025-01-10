Aarnav Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.24
42.24
42.24
42.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.73
130.34
130.71
122.89
Net Worth
178.97
172.58
172.95
165.13
Minority Interest
Debt
109.26
127.25
152.84
143.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.7
26.15
26.15
26.14
Total Liabilities
313.93
325.98
351.94
334.35
Fixed Assets
130.21
134.42
138.69
145.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.22
11.9
11.9
11.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
166.56
174.85
195.13
172.32
Inventories
110.16
115.91
127.13
85.63
Inventory Days
973.55
Sundry Debtors
106.41
123.29
171.9
184.61
Debtor Days
2,098.88
Other Current Assets
26.58
28.34
30.12
31.49
Sundry Creditors
-42.41
-56.14
-132.43
-88.44
Creditor Days
1,005.49
Other Current Liabilities
-34.18
-36.55
-1.59
-40.97
Cash
3.94
4.81
6.22
4.52
Total Assets
313.93
325.98
351.94
334.34
