Aarnav Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66.1
(3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Aarnav Fashions FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.3

3.05

0.24

0.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.21

-0.73

-0.06

-0.04

Working capital

156.26

17.14

0.3

0.26

Other operating items

Operating

159.34

19.45

0.48

0.37

Capital expenditure

195.53

0.02

0

0

Free cash flow

354.87

19.47

0.48

0.37

Equity raised

152.83

16.12

0.9

0.67

Investing

11.56

0

0

0

Financing

143.08

0

0.16

0.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

662.35

35.6

1.55

1.23

