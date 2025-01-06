Aarnav Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.3
3.05
0.24
0.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.21
-0.73
-0.06
-0.04
Working capital
156.26
17.14
0.3
0.26
Other operating items
Operating
159.34
19.45
0.48
0.37
Capital expenditure
195.53
0.02
0
0
Free cash flow
354.87
19.47
0.48
0.37
Equity raised
152.83
16.12
0.9
0.67
Investing
11.56
0
0
0
Financing
143.08
0
0.16
0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
662.35
35.6
1.55
1.23
