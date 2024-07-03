iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarnav Fashions Ltd Share Price

67.26
(5.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:21:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65
  • Day's High68
  • 52 Wk High70.98
  • Prev. Close63.95
  • Day's Low65
  • 52 Wk Low 24.6
  • Turnover (lac)100.65
  • P/E36.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.3
  • EPS1.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)284.1
  • Div. Yield0.78
No Records Found

Aarnav Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

65

Prev. Close

63.95

Turnover(Lac.)

100.65

Day's High

68

Day's Low

65

52 Week's High

70.98

52 Week's Low

24.6

Book Value

43.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

284.1

P/E

36.13

EPS

1.77

Divi. Yield

0.78

Aarnav Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Aarnav Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Aarnav Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.53%

Non-Promoter- 33.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Aarnav Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.24

42.24

42.24

42.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

136.73

130.34

130.71

122.89

Net Worth

178.97

172.58

172.95

165.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

32.1

35.42

1.58

0.65

yoy growth (%)

-9.37

2,141.72

142.27

5.55

Raw materials

-27.86

-32.16

-1.21

-0.36

As % of sales

86.79

90.8

76.69

56.4

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.3

3.05

0.24

0.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.21

-0.73

-0.06

-0.04

Working capital

156.26

17.14

0.3

0.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.37

2,141.72

142.27

5.55

Op profit growth

28.38

1,080.18

46.53

29.16

EBIT growth

40.96

1,078.42

46.53

29.16

Net profit growth

33.26

1,182.43

55.47

21.84

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aarnav Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aarnav Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Champalal Gopiram Agarwal

Managing Director

Sumit Champalal Agarwal

Director & Company Secretary

Nidhi Aggrawal

Independent Director

Sourabh Patawari

Independent Director

Kuldeep Shah

Independent Director

Madhur Murari Todi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarnav Fashions Ltd

Summary

Aarnav Fashions Limited (Formerly Known as Kayel Securities Limited) was incorporated in February, 1983. The Company name was changed from Kayel Securities Limited to Aarnav Fashions Limited on March 28, 2019. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of trading & manufacturing of textiles products. Initially, it engaged into finance and trading businesses. Following the approval for Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation, Gopi Synthetics Private Limited, Aarnav Synthetics Private Limited; Aarnav Textile Mills Private Limited, Symbolic Finance and Investment Private Limited, and Ankush Motor and General Finance Company Private Limited amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme was effective from August 10, 2022 in year 2021-22.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aarnav Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Aarnav Fashions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aarnav Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarnav Fashions Ltd is ₹284.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aarnav Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aarnav Fashions Ltd is 36.13 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aarnav Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarnav Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarnav Fashions Ltd is ₹24.6 and ₹70.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aarnav Fashions Ltd?

Aarnav Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.43%, 3 Years at -28.36%, 1 Year at 113.45%, 6 Month at 36.06%, 3 Month at -0.34% and 1 Month at 14.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aarnav Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aarnav Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.47 %

