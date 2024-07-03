Summary

Aarnav Fashions Limited (Formerly Known as Kayel Securities Limited) was incorporated in February, 1983. The Company name was changed from Kayel Securities Limited to Aarnav Fashions Limited on March 28, 2019. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of trading & manufacturing of textiles products. Initially, it engaged into finance and trading businesses. Following the approval for Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation, Gopi Synthetics Private Limited, Aarnav Synthetics Private Limited; Aarnav Textile Mills Private Limited, Symbolic Finance and Investment Private Limited, and Ankush Motor and General Finance Company Private Limited amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme was effective from August 10, 2022 in year 2021-22.

