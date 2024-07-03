SectorTextiles
Open₹65
Prev. Close₹63.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹100.65
Day's High₹68
Day's Low₹65
52 Week's High₹70.98
52 Week's Low₹24.6
Book Value₹43.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)284.1
P/E36.13
EPS1.77
Divi. Yield0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.24
42.24
42.24
42.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.73
130.34
130.71
122.89
Net Worth
178.97
172.58
172.95
165.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.1
35.42
1.58
0.65
yoy growth (%)
-9.37
2,141.72
142.27
5.55
Raw materials
-27.86
-32.16
-1.21
-0.36
As % of sales
86.79
90.8
76.69
56.4
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.3
3.05
0.24
0.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.21
-0.73
-0.06
-0.04
Working capital
156.26
17.14
0.3
0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.37
2,141.72
142.27
5.55
Op profit growth
28.38
1,080.18
46.53
29.16
EBIT growth
40.96
1,078.42
46.53
29.16
Net profit growth
33.26
1,182.43
55.47
21.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Champalal Gopiram Agarwal
Managing Director
Sumit Champalal Agarwal
Director & Company Secretary
Nidhi Aggrawal
Independent Director
Sourabh Patawari
Independent Director
Kuldeep Shah
Independent Director
Madhur Murari Todi
Reports by Aarnav Fashions Ltd
Summary
Aarnav Fashions Limited (Formerly Known as Kayel Securities Limited) was incorporated in February, 1983. The Company name was changed from Kayel Securities Limited to Aarnav Fashions Limited on March 28, 2019. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of trading & manufacturing of textiles products. Initially, it engaged into finance and trading businesses. Following the approval for Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation, Gopi Synthetics Private Limited, Aarnav Synthetics Private Limited; Aarnav Textile Mills Private Limited, Symbolic Finance and Investment Private Limited, and Ankush Motor and General Finance Company Private Limited amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme was effective from August 10, 2022 in year 2021-22.
The Aarnav Fashions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarnav Fashions Ltd is ₹284.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aarnav Fashions Ltd is 36.13 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarnav Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarnav Fashions Ltd is ₹24.6 and ₹70.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aarnav Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.43%, 3 Years at -28.36%, 1 Year at 113.45%, 6 Month at 36.06%, 3 Month at -0.34% and 1 Month at 14.48%.
