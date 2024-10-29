iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarnav Fashions Ltd Board Meeting

60.56
(-0.36%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Aarnav Fashions CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Aarnav Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period. With regard to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on October 29, 2024 have taken the following decisions: Approved and Adopted Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / Six months ended on September 30, 2024; and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/six months ended on September 30, 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results along with limited review reports issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter / six months ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Aarnav Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 07, 2024 The Board has recommended a final dividend of 5% for the year 2023-2024 I.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Aarnav Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Wednesday July 24 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. Board meeting held on 2July 24, 2024 has Approved and Adopted Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024; and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results along with limited review reports issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board meeting Held on July 13, 2024
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Aarnav Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / Financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period. Update on the Board Meeting of Aarnav Fashions Limited (The Company) held on Wednesday 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20248 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Aarnav Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / Nine Months ended on December 31 2023 along with limited review report of the Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period. 1. Approved and Adopted Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023; and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results along with limited review reports issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter / nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. 2.2. Took note of Resignation of Ms. Nidhi Aggarwal from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect closing hours of 9th February 2024. Additional details pertaining to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

