Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Aarnav Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period. With regard to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on October 29, 2024 have taken the following decisions: Approved and Adopted Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / Six months ended on September 30, 2024; and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/six months ended on September 30, 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results along with limited review reports issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter / six months ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Aarnav Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 07, 2024 The Board has recommended a final dividend of 5% for the year 2023-2024 I.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Aarnav Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Wednesday July 24 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. Board meeting held on 2July 24, 2024 has Approved and Adopted Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024; and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results along with limited review reports issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board meeting Held on July 13, 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Aarnav Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / Financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period. Update on the Board Meeting of Aarnav Fashions Limited (The Company) held on Wednesday 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024