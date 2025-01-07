iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarnav Fashions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

69
(4.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:56:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarnav Fashions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

32.1

35.42

1.58

0.65

yoy growth (%)

-9.37

2,141.72

142.27

5.55

Raw materials

-27.86

-32.16

-1.21

-0.36

As % of sales

86.79

90.8

76.69

56.4

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

-0.01

As % of sales

0.16

0.18

1.48

3.02

Other costs

-0.26

-0.13

-0.08

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.81

0.38

5.42

13.45

Operating profit

3.92

3.05

0.25

0.17

OPM

12.23

8.63

16.39

27.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.38

0

0

0

Profit before tax

4.3

3.05

0.24

0.16

Taxes

-1.21

-0.73

-0.06

-0.04

Tax rate

-28.17

-24.02

-26.64

-28.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.09

2.32

0.18

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.09

2.32

0.18

0.11

yoy growth (%)

33.26

1,182.43

55.47

21.84

NPM

9.63

6.54

11.44

17.84

Aarnav Fashions : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarnav Fashions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.