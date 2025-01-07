Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.1
35.42
1.58
0.65
yoy growth (%)
-9.37
2,141.72
142.27
5.55
Raw materials
-27.86
-32.16
-1.21
-0.36
As % of sales
86.79
90.8
76.69
56.4
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales
0.16
0.18
1.48
3.02
Other costs
-0.26
-0.13
-0.08
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.81
0.38
5.42
13.45
Operating profit
3.92
3.05
0.25
0.17
OPM
12.23
8.63
16.39
27.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.38
0
0
0
Profit before tax
4.3
3.05
0.24
0.16
Taxes
-1.21
-0.73
-0.06
-0.04
Tax rate
-28.17
-24.02
-26.64
-28.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.09
2.32
0.18
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.09
2.32
0.18
0.11
yoy growth (%)
33.26
1,182.43
55.47
21.84
NPM
9.63
6.54
11.44
17.84
