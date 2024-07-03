iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarnav Fashions Ltd Company Summary

59
(-6.45%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Aarnav Fashions Ltd Summary

Aarnav Fashions Limited (Formerly Known as Kayel Securities Limited) was incorporated in February, 1983. The Company name was changed from Kayel Securities Limited to Aarnav Fashions Limited on March 28, 2019. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of trading & manufacturing of textiles products. Initially, it engaged into finance and trading businesses. Following the approval for Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation, Gopi Synthetics Private Limited, Aarnav Synthetics Private Limited; Aarnav Textile Mills Private Limited, Symbolic Finance and Investment Private Limited, and Ankush Motor and General Finance Company Private Limited amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme was effective from August 10, 2022 in year 2021-22.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.