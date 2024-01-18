|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 07, 2024 The Board has recommended a final dividend of 5% for the year 2023-2024 I.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.