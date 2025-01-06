iifl-logo-icon 1
Accedere Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

95.55
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.54

0.76

0.66

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-28.84

16.34

1,188.88

-30.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.2

-0.05

0

As % of sales

43.49

26.99

8.31

3.89

Other costs

-0.21

-0.51

-0.58

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.38

66.87

88.95

457.89

Operating profit

0.09

0.04

0.01

-0.18

OPM

17.11

6.12

2.72

-361.79

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

0

-0.04

0.01

-0.18

Taxes

0.01

0.01

0

0

Tax rate

586.36

-27.16

-2.97

0.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

-0.02

0.01

-0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

-0.02

0.01

-0.18

yoy growth (%)

-151.18

-280.64

-108.76

-75,108.05

NPM

2.75

-3.83

2.46

-363.19

