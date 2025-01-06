Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.54
0.76
0.66
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-28.84
16.34
1,188.88
-30.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.2
-0.05
0
As % of sales
43.49
26.99
8.31
3.89
Other costs
-0.21
-0.51
-0.58
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.38
66.87
88.95
457.89
Operating profit
0.09
0.04
0.01
-0.18
OPM
17.11
6.12
2.72
-361.79
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.02
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
0
-0.04
0.01
-0.18
Taxes
0.01
0.01
0
0
Tax rate
586.36
-27.16
-2.97
0.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
-0.02
0.01
-0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
-0.02
0.01
-0.18
yoy growth (%)
-151.18
-280.64
-108.76
-75,108.05
NPM
2.75
-3.83
2.46
-363.19
No Record Found
