|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.11
-49.79
Op profit growth
132.51
-13.06
EBIT growth
-117.71
-201.41
Net profit growth
-157
-198.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.24
5.79
3.34
EBIT margin
1.33
-5.57
2.76
Net profit margin
3.07
-3.99
2.02
RoCE
0.17
-1.01
RoNW
0.1
-0.18
RoA
0.1
-0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.04
-0.07
0.07
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.21
-0.29
-0.06
Book value per share
8.76
8.74
8.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
273.25
-56.42
P/CEPS
-49.85
-13.3
P/B
1.24
0.45
EV/EBIDTA
32.76
19.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
182.85
-25.58
-26.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,518.69
1,314.24
Inventory days
25.68
0
Creditor days
-294.54
-201.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.66
429
-211.49
Net debt / equity
-0.3
-0.16
-0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-12.15
-15.24
-9.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.03
-0.25
0
Employee costs
-41.88
-27.01
-7.83
Other costs
-39.83
-66.93
-88.81
