93.45
(-2.20%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.11

-49.79

Op profit growth

132.51

-13.06

EBIT growth

-117.71

-201.41

Net profit growth

-157

-198.71

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.24

5.79

3.34

EBIT margin

1.33

-5.57

2.76

Net profit margin

3.07

-3.99

2.02

RoCE

0.17

-1.01

RoNW

0.1

-0.18

RoA

0.1

-0.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.04

-0.07

0.07

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.21

-0.29

-0.06

Book value per share

8.76

8.74

8.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

273.25

-56.42

P/CEPS

-49.85

-13.3

P/B

1.24

0.45

EV/EBIDTA

32.76

19.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

182.85

-25.58

-26.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,518.69

1,314.24

Inventory days

25.68

0

Creditor days

-294.54

-201.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-12.66

429

-211.49

Net debt / equity

-0.3

-0.16

-0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-12.15

-15.24

-9.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.03

-0.25

0

Employee costs

-41.88

-27.01

-7.83

Other costs

-39.83

-66.93

-88.81

