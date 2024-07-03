iifl-logo-icon 1
Accedere Ltd Nine Monthly Results

95.55
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.76

1.01

0.55

0.28

0.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.76

1.01

0.55

0.28

0.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.1

0.05

0.02

0.02

Total Income

1.77

1.11

0.6

0.3

0.43

Total Expenditure

1.69

0.98

0.61

0.33

0.51

PBIDT

0.08

0.13

-0.01

-0.03

-0.08

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.07

0.13

-0.01

-0.03

-0.08

Depreciation

0.14

0.12

0.06

0.08

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.07

0.01

-0.07

-0.12

-0.16

Minority Interest After NP

-0.07

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0

0.02

-0.06

-0.11

-0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.04

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

-0.02

-0.06

-0.11

-0.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.08

0.05

-0.13

-0.23

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.76

4.76

4.76

4.76

4.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.54

12.87

-1.81

-10.71

-19.51

PBDTM(%)

3.97

12.87

-1.81

-10.71

-19.51

PATM(%)

-3.97

0.99

-12.72

-42.85

-39.02

