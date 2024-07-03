Accedere Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.76
1.01
0.55
0.28
0.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.76
1.01
0.55
0.28
0.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.1
0.05
0.02
0.02
Total Income
1.77
1.11
0.6
0.3
0.43
Total Expenditure
1.69
0.98
0.61
0.33
0.51
PBIDT
0.08
0.13
-0.01
-0.03
-0.08
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.07
0.13
-0.01
-0.03
-0.08
Depreciation
0.14
0.12
0.06
0.08
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.07
0.01
-0.07
-0.12
-0.16
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
0.02
-0.06
-0.11
-0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.04
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.11
-0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.08
0.05
-0.13
-0.23
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.76
4.76
4.76
4.76
4.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.54
12.87
-1.81
-10.71
-19.51
PBDTM(%)
3.97
12.87
-1.81
-10.71
-19.51
PATM(%)
-3.97
0.99
-12.72
-42.85
-39.02
