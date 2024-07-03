SectorIT - Software
Open₹91.7
Prev. Close₹96.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹95.55
Day's Low₹91.7
52 Week's High₹103.96
52 Week's Low₹64.1
Book Value₹9.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.06
P/E201.08
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.49
4.76
4.76
4.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.18
-0.55
-0.58
-0.59
Net Worth
4.31
4.21
4.18
4.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.54
0.76
0.66
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-28.84
16.34
1,188.88
-30.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.2
-0.05
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.04
0.01
-0.18
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.06
-0.42
-0.06
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.84
16.34
1,188.88
-30.2
Op profit growth
98.93
161.66
-109.69
-25,389.54
EBIT growth
-106.68
-332.45
-109.34
-71,751.9
Net profit growth
-151.18
-280.64
-108.76
-75,108.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.56
1.53
0.85
0.57
0.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.56
1.53
0.85
0.57
0.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.11
0.05
0.03
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashwin K Chaudary
Director
Priya A Chaudhary
Independent Director
Pooja Joshi
Independent Director
Reena Shinde
Additional Director
Harsh Rajesh Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neelam Purohit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Accedere Ltd
Summary
Accedere Limited (Formerly known E.com Infotech (India) Ltd) was incorporated in July, 1983 and then, converted into a Public Limited Company in November, 1994. Accedere in the US is a Colorado CPA Firm and registered with PCAOB, specializing in Cybersecurity with a major focus on AICPA SSAE 18 Attestation (formerly SSAE 16), SOC 1, SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 Compliance Reports, Cloud Security & Privacy Compliance (HIPAA, GDPR, CPRA, etc.) and other Data Security Audit Services. Accedere is also an ISO/IEC Certification Body, and listed with Cloud Security Alliance as Auditors for their STAR program.Prior to these, the Company was engaged in marketing electronic telecommunication equipment like Panasonic fax machines, electronic copy boards, etc., It operates through 5 sales and service centres at Mumbai, Delhi, Chenai, Secunderabad and Puduchery. It expanded its sales and service base by adding sophisticated repair and testing equipment and increase its products by including cameras and cordless phones. The Company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance its expansion programme.The Company tied up with Ricoh, Japan, to distribute and service cameras. It launched price-competitive cordless phones for which it had tied up with Hua Chang Electronics Company, Hongkong, for the supply of cordless phones. It conducts technical assessments such as Pen Testing and offers 24x7 Managed CSOC services. The Breach Attack Simulation(BAS) services helps entities understand thei
Read More
The Accedere Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accedere Ltd is ₹48.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Accedere Ltd is 201.08 and 9.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accedere Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accedere Ltd is ₹64.1 and ₹103.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Accedere Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.17%, 3 Years at 57.45%, 1 Year at 23.90%, 6 Month at 18.82%, 3 Month at 25.43% and 1 Month at 7.24%.
