iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Accedere Ltd Share Price

95.55
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open91.7
  • Day's High95.55
  • 52 Wk High103.96
  • Prev. Close96.52
  • Day's Low91.7
  • 52 Wk Low 64.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E201.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.87
  • EPS0.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Accedere Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

91.7

Prev. Close

96.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

95.55

Day's Low

91.7

52 Week's High

103.96

52 Week's Low

64.1

Book Value

9.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.06

P/E

201.08

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

Accedere Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Accedere Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Accedere Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 81.45%

Non-Promoter- 18.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 18.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Accedere Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.49

4.76

4.76

4.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.18

-0.55

-0.58

-0.59

Net Worth

4.31

4.21

4.18

4.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.54

0.76

0.66

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-28.84

16.34

1,188.88

-30.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.2

-0.05

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.04

0.01

-0.18

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

0

0

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

0

0

Working capital

0.06

-0.42

-0.06

-0.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.84

16.34

1,188.88

-30.2

Op profit growth

98.93

161.66

-109.69

-25,389.54

EBIT growth

-106.68

-332.45

-109.34

-71,751.9

Net profit growth

-151.18

-280.64

-108.76

-75,108.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.56

1.53

0.85

0.57

0.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.56

1.53

0.85

0.57

0.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.11

0.05

0.03

0.02

View Annually Results

Accedere Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Accedere Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashwin K Chaudary

Director

Priya A Chaudhary

Independent Director

Pooja Joshi

Independent Director

Reena Shinde

Additional Director

Harsh Rajesh Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neelam Purohit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Accedere Ltd

Summary

Accedere Limited (Formerly known E.com Infotech (India) Ltd) was incorporated in July, 1983 and then, converted into a Public Limited Company in November, 1994. Accedere in the US is a Colorado CPA Firm and registered with PCAOB, specializing in Cybersecurity with a major focus on AICPA SSAE 18 Attestation (formerly SSAE 16), SOC 1, SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 Compliance Reports, Cloud Security & Privacy Compliance (HIPAA, GDPR, CPRA, etc.) and other Data Security Audit Services. Accedere is also an ISO/IEC Certification Body, and listed with Cloud Security Alliance as Auditors for their STAR program.Prior to these, the Company was engaged in marketing electronic telecommunication equipment like Panasonic fax machines, electronic copy boards, etc., It operates through 5 sales and service centres at Mumbai, Delhi, Chenai, Secunderabad and Puduchery. It expanded its sales and service base by adding sophisticated repair and testing equipment and increase its products by including cameras and cordless phones. The Company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance its expansion programme.The Company tied up with Ricoh, Japan, to distribute and service cameras. It launched price-competitive cordless phones for which it had tied up with Hua Chang Electronics Company, Hongkong, for the supply of cordless phones. It conducts technical assessments such as Pen Testing and offers 24x7 Managed CSOC services. The Breach Attack Simulation(BAS) services helps entities understand thei
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Accedere Ltd share price today?

The Accedere Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Accedere Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accedere Ltd is ₹48.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Accedere Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Accedere Ltd is 201.08 and 9.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Accedere Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accedere Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accedere Ltd is ₹64.1 and ₹103.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Accedere Ltd?

Accedere Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.17%, 3 Years at 57.45%, 1 Year at 23.90%, 6 Month at 18.82%, 3 Month at 25.43% and 1 Month at 7.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Accedere Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Accedere Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 81.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 18.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Accedere Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.