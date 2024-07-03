iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Accedere Ltd Company Summary

90.78
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:47:00 PM

Accedere Ltd Summary

Accedere Limited (Formerly known E.com Infotech (India) Ltd) was incorporated in July, 1983 and then, converted into a Public Limited Company in November, 1994. Accedere in the US is a Colorado CPA Firm and registered with PCAOB, specializing in Cybersecurity with a major focus on AICPA SSAE 18 Attestation (formerly SSAE 16), SOC 1, SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 Compliance Reports, Cloud Security & Privacy Compliance (HIPAA, GDPR, CPRA, etc.) and other Data Security Audit Services. Accedere is also an ISO/IEC Certification Body, and listed with Cloud Security Alliance as Auditors for their STAR program.Prior to these, the Company was engaged in marketing electronic telecommunication equipment like Panasonic fax machines, electronic copy boards, etc., It operates through 5 sales and service centres at Mumbai, Delhi, Chenai, Secunderabad and Puduchery. It expanded its sales and service base by adding sophisticated repair and testing equipment and increase its products by including cameras and cordless phones. The Company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance its expansion programme.The Company tied up with Ricoh, Japan, to distribute and service cameras. It launched price-competitive cordless phones for which it had tied up with Hua Chang Electronics Company, Hongkong, for the supply of cordless phones. It conducts technical assessments such as Pen Testing and offers 24x7 Managed CSOC services. The Breach Attack Simulation(BAS) services helps entities understand their weak points for their jewels and can help prevent Ransomware attacks.Accedere India is listed with CERT-In (Government of India) as Auditors and, helps Banks and other entities comply with cyber security guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India, (SEBI), Aadhaar ( UIDAI) etc. Besides, its learning portal offers many self-paced training programs covering compliance as well as technical training such as Cloud Pen Testing, Diploma in Cybersecurity etc.

