iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Accedere Ltd Board Meeting

93.45
(-2.20%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Accedere CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve purchase of property Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (ii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Unaudited Financial Results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (ii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 07, 2024, which commenced at 04:30 PM and concluded at 4:50 PM, has approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Regulations, we have enclosed herewith a Limited Review Report for the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from our Statutory Auditors, M/s Gupta Raj & Co., Chartered Accountants Unaudited Financial Result as on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Date of the companys 41st Annual General Meeting. (ii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20246 May 2024
Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, which commenced at 06:00 PM and concluded at 6:25 PM, has approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Regulations, we have enclosed herewith the Audit Report for the audited financial results both standalone and consolidated for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 from our Statutory Auditors Gupta Raj & Co., Chartered Accountants. 3. Re-appointment of Ms. Pooja Joshi as Additional Director- Independent with effect from 1st June 2024 subject to approval by shareholders by special resolution at the ensuing general meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report 2. The Appointment of the Internal Auditor of the Company 3. Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 07, 2024, which commenced at 06:00 PM and concluded at 7:20 PM, has approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Regulations, we have enclosed herewith a Limited Review Report for the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, from our Statutory Auditors, M/s Gupta Raj & Co., Chartered Accountants. 3. Appointment of J S Rathore & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 146208W) as Internal Auditor of the Company. We wish to inform you that the board of directors a its meeting held on 7th February 2024, which commenced at 6:00 PM and concluded at 7:20 PM, has approved the following: 1. Un-audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Regulations, We have enclosed herewith the Limited Review report for the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024, from our Statutory Auditors, M/S. Gupta Raj & Co. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the board of directors at its meeting held on 07th February 2024 approved the establishment of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in UAE to grow the business in the Middle east market. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Accedere: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Accedere Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.