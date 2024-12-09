Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve purchase of property Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (ii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Unaudited Financial Results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (ii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 07, 2024, which commenced at 04:30 PM and concluded at 4:50 PM, has approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Regulations, we have enclosed herewith a Limited Review Report for the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from our Statutory Auditors, M/s Gupta Raj & Co., Chartered Accountants Unaudited Financial Result as on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Date of the companys 41st Annual General Meeting. (ii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 6 May 2024

Accedere Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, which commenced at 06:00 PM and concluded at 6:25 PM, has approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Regulations, we have enclosed herewith the Audit Report for the audited financial results both standalone and consolidated for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 from our Statutory Auditors Gupta Raj & Co., Chartered Accountants. 3. Re-appointment of Ms. Pooja Joshi as Additional Director- Independent with effect from 1st June 2024 subject to approval by shareholders by special resolution at the ensuing general meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024