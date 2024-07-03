Accedere Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.06
0.97
0.79
0.98
0.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.06
0.97
0.79
0.98
0.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.15
0
0
Total Income
1.06
0.97
0.94
0.98
0.42
Total Expenditure
0.88
0.94
0.88
0.9
0.43
PBIDT
0.18
0.02
0.06
0.08
-0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.18
0.02
0.06
0.07
-0.01
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.11
-0.03
-0.02
0.02
-0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.02
0.05
-0.04
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.1
-0.01
-0.07
0.06
-0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.1
-0.01
-0.07
0.06
-0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.24
-0.01
-0.16
0.13
-0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.49
4.49
4.49
4.76
4.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.98
2.06
7.59
8.16
-2.38
PBDTM(%)
16.98
2.06
7.59
7.14
-2.38
PATM(%)
10.37
-3.09
-2.53
2.04
-14.28
