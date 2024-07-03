iifl-logo-icon 1
Accedere Ltd Quarterly Results

95.55
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.06

0.97

0.79

0.98

0.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.06

0.97

0.79

0.98

0.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.15

0

0

Total Income

1.06

0.97

0.94

0.98

0.42

Total Expenditure

0.88

0.94

0.88

0.9

0.43

PBIDT

0.18

0.02

0.06

0.08

-0.01

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.18

0.02

0.06

0.07

-0.01

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.11

-0.03

-0.02

0.02

-0.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.02

0.05

-0.04

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.1

-0.01

-0.07

0.06

-0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.1

-0.01

-0.07

0.06

-0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.24

-0.01

-0.16

0.13

-0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.49

4.49

4.49

4.76

4.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.98

2.06

7.59

8.16

-2.38

PBDTM(%)

16.98

2.06

7.59

7.14

-2.38

PATM(%)

10.37

-3.09

-2.53

2.04

-14.28

