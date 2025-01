Accedere Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

E.COM INFOTECH (INDIA) LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATIONS; The operations of the company have been reduced because of worldwide recession but Directors are hopeful of better result in the coming year barring unforeseen circumstances. The company has signed up with two companies, E1Q Networks & Modulo both of US for IT Governance & IT Security solutions for Indian & US markets. The US operations too are progressing and the Directors are hopeful of better performance in future.