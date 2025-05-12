ACS Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo
16.62
(1.96%)
May 12, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2017

Equity Capital

60.74

55.94

101.69

101.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.31

26.14

-133.59

47.32

Net Worth

94.05

82.08

-31.9

149.01

Minority Interest

Debt

15.84

16.87

27.81

39.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.67

0.67

0

0

Total Liabilities

110.56

99.62

-4.09

188.44

Fixed Assets

40.34

38.8

0

10.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.01

2.01

0

114.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.67

0

0

0

Networking Capital

65.85

57.23

-4.68

62.42

Inventories

27.3

13.83

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

41.23

46.05

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.74

7.71

0.36

67.19

Sundry Creditors

-8.07

-8.6

-4.58

-4.47

Creditor Days

-18,12,833.33

Other Current Liabilities

-2.35

-1.76

-0.46

-0.3

Cash

1.71

1.58

0.58

0.65

Total Assets

110.58

99.62

-4.1

188.44

