ACS Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
60.74
55.94
101.69
101.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.31
26.14
-133.59
47.32
Net Worth
94.05
82.08
-31.9
149.01
Minority Interest
Debt
15.84
16.87
27.81
39.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.67
0.67
0
0
Total Liabilities
110.56
99.62
-4.09
188.44
Fixed Assets
40.34
38.8
0
10.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.01
2.01
0
114.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.67
0
0
0
Networking Capital
65.85
57.23
-4.68
62.42
Inventories
27.3
13.83
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
41.23
46.05
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.74
7.71
0.36
67.19
Sundry Creditors
-8.07
-8.6
-4.58
-4.47
Creditor Days
-18,12,833.33
Other Current Liabilities
-2.35
-1.76
-0.46
-0.3
Cash
1.71
1.58
0.58
0.65
Total Assets
110.58
99.62
-4.1
188.44
