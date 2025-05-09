Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0.46
3.16
yoy growth (%)
-81.05
-101.02
-85.35
-78.33
Raw materials
0
-5.41
-0.18
-1.23
As % of sales
0
1,14,069.98
39.83
39.1
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.07
-0.24
-0.75
As % of sales
11,476.66
1,549.47
53.88
23.76
Other costs
-0.51
-16.92
-0.35
-1.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57,340.7
3,56,361.01
77.41
53.83
Operating profit
-0.62
-22.42
-0.32
-0.52
OPM
68,917.36
4,72,080.47
-71.13
-16.7
Depreciation
-2.7
-6.33
-1.57
-1.64
Interest expense
0
0
-2.06
-7.7
Other income
0.03
0.05
0.02
0.1
Profit before tax
-3.29
-28.7
-3.93
-9.77
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.29
-28.7
-3.93
-9.77
Exceptional items
-0.01
-0.02
0
-18.59
Net profit
-3.31
-28.72
-3.94
-28.36
yoy growth (%)
-88.46
627.41
-86.07
909.43
NPM
3,68,178.38
6,04,800.58
-852.26
-896.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.