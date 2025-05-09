iifl-logo
ACS Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.3
(1.94%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0.46

3.16

yoy growth (%)

-81.05

-101.02

-85.35

-78.33

Raw materials

0

-5.41

-0.18

-1.23

As % of sales

0

1,14,069.98

39.83

39.1

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.07

-0.24

-0.75

As % of sales

11,476.66

1,549.47

53.88

23.76

Other costs

-0.51

-16.92

-0.35

-1.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57,340.7

3,56,361.01

77.41

53.83

Operating profit

-0.62

-22.42

-0.32

-0.52

OPM

68,917.36

4,72,080.47

-71.13

-16.7

Depreciation

-2.7

-6.33

-1.57

-1.64

Interest expense

0

0

-2.06

-7.7

Other income

0.03

0.05

0.02

0.1

Profit before tax

-3.29

-28.7

-3.93

-9.77

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.29

-28.7

-3.93

-9.77

Exceptional items

-0.01

-0.02

0

-18.59

Net profit

-3.31

-28.72

-3.94

-28.36

yoy growth (%)

-88.46

627.41

-86.07

909.43

NPM

3,68,178.38

6,04,800.58

-852.26

-896.82

