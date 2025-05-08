SectorIT - Software
Open₹15.99
Prev. Close₹15.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.37
Day's High₹16.3
Day's Low₹15.99
52 Week's High₹3.5
52 Week's Low₹3.28
Book Value₹15.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)99.01
P/E4.27
EPS0.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
60.74
55.94
101.69
101.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.31
26.14
-133.59
47.32
Net Worth
94.05
82.08
-31.9
149.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0.46
3.16
yoy growth (%)
-81.05
-101.02
-85.35
-78.33
Raw materials
0
-5.41
-0.18
-1.23
As % of sales
0
1,14,069.98
39.83
39.1
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.07
-0.24
-0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-3.29
-28.7
-3.93
-9.77
Depreciation
-2.7
-6.33
-1.57
-1.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.55
-21.28
0.73
36.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.05
-101.02
-85.35
-78.33
Op profit growth
-97.23
6,703.06
-37.61
-125.88
EBIT growth
-88.52
1,427.82
-9.26
-437.66
Net profit growth
-88.46
627.41
-86.07
909.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
81.99
69.45
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
81.99
69.45
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.05
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,442.2
|25.92
|12,45,418.09
|11,116
|3.6
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,507.45
|24.49
|6,26,083.7
|6,628
|2.85
|34,136
|210.27
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,569.9
|34.73
|4,26,018.28
|3,045
|3.82
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
241.9
|23.49
|2,53,349.23
|2,892.2
|2.48
|17,112.7
|60.05
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,492.95
|41.69
|1,46,158.87
|710.4
|3.01
|11,583.6
|229.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Shailesh Shivram Mistry
Director
L Madhu Kumar Reddy
Director
G Laxma Reddy
Director
Sneha Rupesh Talreja
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Buddharaju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sridhar Pentela
Independent Director
Swarna Subba Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ACS Technologies Ltd
Summary
LN Industries India Limited (Formerly LN Polyesters Limited) is one of the Indias premier manufactures of Nylon and Polyester Dyed Yarn. The company specializes in manufacturing and fabricating a wide array of polyesters, twisted and dyed yarns and nylon textured filaments. The company makes yarns in single ply, double ply, air-intermingled ply, 2- ply twisted, high twist, etc. which are customized to serve the requirement of end-user. It also offers diverse range of colors that customers can choose through specific shade cards.LN Industries India Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on January 19, 1993. The company is a sixteen-year-old yarn manufacturing company all set to expand its production and increase its market domination.LN Polyesters is the hallmark of quality and efficacy, apart from manufacturing a wide range of processed deniers and twisted polyester dyed yarns. The company also fabricates nylon dyed yarns for which there is a substantial demand in the US and South American markets. LNPL provides crucial raw material to garment and fashion industry across India. In November 2010, the name of the company was changed from LN Polyesters Limited to LN Industries India Limited.
The ACS Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACS Technologies Ltd is ₹99.01 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ACS Technologies Ltd is 4.27 and 0.22 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACS Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACS Technologies Ltd is ₹3.28 and ₹3.5 as of 09 May ‘25
ACS Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
