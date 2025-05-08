iifl-logo
ACS Technologies Ltd Share Price

16.3
(1.94%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open15.99
  • Day's High16.3
  • 52 Wk High3.5
  • Prev. Close15.99
  • Day's Low15.99
  • 52 Wk Low 3.28
  • Turnover (lac)4.37
  • P/E4.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.85
  • EPS0.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)99.01
  • Div. Yield0
ACS Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

15.99

Prev. Close

15.99

Turnover(Lac.)

4.37

Day's High

16.3

Day's Low

15.99

52 Week's High

3.5

52 Week's Low

3.28

Book Value

15.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

99.01

P/E

4.27

EPS

0.82

Divi. Yield

0

ACS Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

ACS Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ACS Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:54 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.69%

Non-Promoter- 52.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ACS Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2017

Equity Capital

60.74

55.94

101.69

101.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.31

26.14

-133.59

47.32

Net Worth

94.05

82.08

-31.9

149.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0.46

3.16

yoy growth (%)

-81.05

-101.02

-85.35

-78.33

Raw materials

0

-5.41

-0.18

-1.23

As % of sales

0

1,14,069.98

39.83

39.1

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.07

-0.24

-0.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-3.29

-28.7

-3.93

-9.77

Depreciation

-2.7

-6.33

-1.57

-1.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.55

-21.28

0.73

36.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.05

-101.02

-85.35

-78.33

Op profit growth

-97.23

6,703.06

-37.61

-125.88

EBIT growth

-88.52

1,427.82

-9.26

-437.66

Net profit growth

-88.46

627.41

-86.07

909.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

81.99

69.45

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

81.99

69.45

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.05

0

ACS Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,442.2

25.9212,45,418.0911,1163.654,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,507.45

24.496,26,083.76,6282.8534,136210.27

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,569.9

34.734,26,018.283,0453.8213,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

241.9

23.492,53,349.232,892.22.4817,112.760.05

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,492.95

41.691,46,158.87710.43.0111,583.6229.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ACS Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Shailesh Shivram Mistry

Director

L Madhu Kumar Reddy

Director

G Laxma Reddy

Director

Sneha Rupesh Talreja

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Buddharaju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sridhar Pentela

Independent Director

Swarna Subba Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ACS Technologies Ltd

Summary

LN Industries India Limited (Formerly LN Polyesters Limited) is one of the Indias premier manufactures of Nylon and Polyester Dyed Yarn. The company specializes in manufacturing and fabricating a wide array of polyesters, twisted and dyed yarns and nylon textured filaments. The company makes yarns in single ply, double ply, air-intermingled ply, 2- ply twisted, high twist, etc. which are customized to serve the requirement of end-user. It also offers diverse range of colors that customers can choose through specific shade cards.LN Industries India Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on January 19, 1993. The company is a sixteen-year-old yarn manufacturing company all set to expand its production and increase its market domination.LN Polyesters is the hallmark of quality and efficacy, apart from manufacturing a wide range of processed deniers and twisted polyester dyed yarns. The company also fabricates nylon dyed yarns for which there is a substantial demand in the US and South American markets. LNPL provides crucial raw material to garment and fashion industry across India. In November 2010, the name of the company was changed from LN Polyesters Limited to LN Industries India Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the ACS Technologies Ltd share price today?

The ACS Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of ACS Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACS Technologies Ltd is ₹99.01 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ACS Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ACS Technologies Ltd is 4.27 and 0.22 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ACS Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACS Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACS Technologies Ltd is ₹3.28 and ₹3.5 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of ACS Technologies Ltd?

ACS Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ACS Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ACS Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.30 %

