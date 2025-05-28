iifl-logo
ACS Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

ACS Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202521 May 2025
Audited Results & Quarterly Results & Issue Of Warrants Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
ACS Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and Aprrove the standalone Un audited Financial resultys for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 and limited review report thereon. 2. to consider and Aprrove the Consolidated Un audited Financial resultys for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 and limited review report thereon. 3. Any other Business with the permission of the chair. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)
Board Meeting7 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Outcome of board meeting
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
ACS Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 and limited review report thereon. 2. To appoint Mr. Swarna Subba Rao as an Independent director of the Company. 3. To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e 14.11.2024 at 12 : 00 P.M and concluded at 1:55 P.M has already duly been uploaded withing the stipulated time period under Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR ) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
ACS Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Other matters as per agenda of the meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

ACS Tech: Related News

No Record Found

