|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2025
|21 May 2025
|Audited Results & Quarterly Results & Issue Of Warrants Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2025
|4 Feb 2025
|ACS Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and Aprrove the standalone Un audited Financial resultys for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 and limited review report thereon. 2. to consider and Aprrove the Consolidated Un audited Financial resultys for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 and limited review report thereon. 3. Any other Business with the permission of the chair. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|Outcome of board meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|ACS Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 and limited review report thereon. 2. To appoint Mr. Swarna Subba Rao as an Independent director of the Company. 3. To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e 14.11.2024 at 12 : 00 P.M and concluded at 1:55 P.M has already duly been uploaded withing the stipulated time period under Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR ) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|ACS Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Other matters as per agenda of the meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
