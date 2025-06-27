iifl-logo
ACS Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.22
(-1.99%)
Jun 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-3.29

-28.7

-3.93

-9.77

Depreciation

-2.7

-6.33

-1.57

-1.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.55

-21.28

0.73

36.62

Other operating items

Operating

-5.44

-56.31

-4.78

25.19

Capital expenditure

-0.13

-28.01

-0.23

-7.9

Free cash flow

-5.57

-84.32

-5.01

17.29

Equity raised

98.12

154.81

165.09

221.83

Investing

0

-0.7

0

-49.6

Financing

32.52

33.51

33.64

39.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

125.07

103.3

193.72

228.59

