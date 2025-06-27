ACS Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-3.29
-28.7
-3.93
-9.77
Depreciation
-2.7
-6.33
-1.57
-1.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.55
-21.28
0.73
36.62
Other operating items
Operating
-5.44
-56.31
-4.78
25.19
Capital expenditure
-0.13
-28.01
-0.23
-7.9
Free cash flow
-5.57
-84.32
-5.01
17.29
Equity raised
98.12
154.81
165.09
221.83
Investing
0
-0.7
0
-49.6
Financing
32.52
33.51
33.64
39.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
125.07
103.3
193.72
228.59
