Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,442.2
|25.92
|12,45,418.09
|11,116
|3.6
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,507.45
|24.49
|6,26,083.7
|6,628
|2.85
|34,136
|210.27
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,569.9
|34.73
|4,26,018.28
|3,045
|3.82
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
241.9
|23.49
|2,53,349.23
|2,892.2
|2.48
|17,112.7
|60.05
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,492.95
|41.69
|1,46,158.87
|710.4
|3.01
|11,583.6
|229.01
No Record Found
