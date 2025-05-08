ACS Technologies Ltd Summary

LN Industries India Limited (Formerly LN Polyesters Limited) is one of the Indias premier manufactures of Nylon and Polyester Dyed Yarn. The company specializes in manufacturing and fabricating a wide array of polyesters, twisted and dyed yarns and nylon textured filaments. The company makes yarns in single ply, double ply, air-intermingled ply, 2- ply twisted, high twist, etc. which are customized to serve the requirement of end-user. It also offers diverse range of colors that customers can choose through specific shade cards.LN Industries India Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on January 19, 1993. The company is a sixteen-year-old yarn manufacturing company all set to expand its production and increase its market domination.LN Polyesters is the hallmark of quality and efficacy, apart from manufacturing a wide range of processed deniers and twisted polyester dyed yarns. The company also fabricates nylon dyed yarns for which there is a substantial demand in the US and South American markets. LNPL provides crucial raw material to garment and fashion industry across India. In November 2010, the name of the company was changed from LN Polyesters Limited to LN Industries India Limited.