iifl-logo
iifl-logo

ACS Technologies Ltd Company Summary

16.3
(1.94%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

ACS Technologies Ltd Summary

LN Industries India Limited (Formerly LN Polyesters Limited) is one of the Indias premier manufactures of Nylon and Polyester Dyed Yarn. The company specializes in manufacturing and fabricating a wide array of polyesters, twisted and dyed yarns and nylon textured filaments. The company makes yarns in single ply, double ply, air-intermingled ply, 2- ply twisted, high twist, etc. which are customized to serve the requirement of end-user. It also offers diverse range of colors that customers can choose through specific shade cards.LN Industries India Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on January 19, 1993. The company is a sixteen-year-old yarn manufacturing company all set to expand its production and increase its market domination.LN Polyesters is the hallmark of quality and efficacy, apart from manufacturing a wide range of processed deniers and twisted polyester dyed yarns. The company also fabricates nylon dyed yarns for which there is a substantial demand in the US and South American markets. LNPL provides crucial raw material to garment and fashion industry across India. In November 2010, the name of the company was changed from LN Polyesters Limited to LN Industries India Limited.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.