ACS Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

1. OVERVIEW OF ECONOMY

The revitalization of global economy continued during the calendar year 2013 and the global economy ended the year on a better footing as compared to the start of the year. The growth momentum is expected to be carried forward during the year 2022-23.

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India. Our Management accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for the various estimates and judgments used therein. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so that the financial statements reflect the true and fair manner the form and substance of the transactions, and reasonably present our state of affairs, profit and cash flows for the year.

2. OVERVIEW OF INDUSTRY

The Industry is experiencing improved sentiment of consumers drove spending in technology products. An increasing acceptance of the fact that digital technologies will impact business models, processes, new products and services offerings, access to new markets, new customer base and will open up completely new set of opportunities for their companies, is a common feature across industries and markets.

3. OUR BUSINESS

The breadth and depth of ACS Technologies Ltd. domain and technology expertise has been built over last 5 years through a unique combination of long standing customer relationships, investments in people and through continuous investments in new technologies.

The Company has been steadily expanding its customer base, infrastructure, service lines and industries. The growth momentum of the Company continues to deliver strong financial results, attract top domestic talent and win new customers and strengthen existing customer relationships.

4. OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS & OUTLOOK

In India we have been focusing on the increasing distribution network and product basket. With large population, increasing urbanization and disposable income, the industries in which we operate provide sustainable growth on a longer-term basis. Robust growth of emerging economies provides large opportunities to the Company. We are a well-established Company in these economies and will continue to focus on the growth, new product launches and increasing distribution strength. In other mature economies, the market trend is changing favorably. The strategy of the company is to get higher profitability and stable cash flow generations in these markets.

5. RISKS, CONCERNS & THREATS:

The company is exposed to a variety of risks across its entire range of business operations. Any slowdown in these sectors can largely impact the demand for the companys products. In India, optimism is growing about the prospect of an economic recovery following a slowdown triggered by the global financial crisis.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control systems in place. These systems are continuously monitored, periodically reviewed and wherever necessary are modified as per the requirements for exercising effective controls.

7. SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE: Not Applicable

8. HUMAN RESOURCES, INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT RELATIONS

The company recognizes the importance and contribution of the employees. Human Resources is viewed to be as one of the most important factor in the growth process with a view to cross further frontiers in business performance, the company strives to organize training modules for understanding and improving the core skills of the employees. It is the continuous effort by the continuous effort by the company that helps to provide the right environment in order to maximize team efforts while exploiting individual growth of the company.

9. SENIOR MANAGEMENT DISCLOSURES

The Companys senior management makes disclosures to the Board relating to all material financial and commercial transactions as when they occur.

10. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and international markets in which the Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statues and other incidental factor.