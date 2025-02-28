Adarsh Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.68
3.68
3.68
3.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.88
2.86
2.96
2.8
Net Worth
6.56
6.54
6.64
6.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0
3.65
3.67
3.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.19
0.05
0.03
Total Liabilities
6.56
10.38
10.36
9.63
Fixed Assets
0
2.47
2.51
2.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
6.42
6.29
5.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.51
1.47
1.54
1.27
Inventories
0.01
0.36
0.41
0.33
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.3
0.26
0
0.88
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.49
1.32
1.26
1.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.25
0
-0.88
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-0.22
-0.13
-0.11
Cash
1.01
0.02
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
6.54
10.38
10.36
9.63
