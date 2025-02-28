iifl-logo-icon 1
Adarsh Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

9.75
(4.95%)
Feb 28, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.68

3.68

3.68

3.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.88

2.86

2.96

2.8

Net Worth

6.56

6.54

6.64

6.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0

3.65

3.67

3.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.19

0.05

0.03

Total Liabilities

6.56

10.38

10.36

9.63

Fixed Assets

0

2.47

2.51

2.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

6.42

6.29

5.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.51

1.47

1.54

1.27

Inventories

0.01

0.36

0.41

0.33

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.3

0.26

0

0.88

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.49

1.32

1.26

1.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.25

0

-0.88

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-0.22

-0.13

-0.11

Cash

1.01

0.02

0.02

0.04

Total Assets

6.54

10.38

10.36

9.63

