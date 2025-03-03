Adarsh Mercantile Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2024
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
0.37
0.11
0.46
2.55
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.37
0.11
0.46
2.55
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.19
0.02
-2.02
0.35
Total Income
0.47
0.3
0.48
0.52
0.35
Total Expenditure
0.42
0.21
0.44
4.71
-0.02
PBIDT
0.05
0.09
0.04
-4.18
0.36
Interest
0
0
0
0.05
0.06
PBDT
0.05
0.09
0.04
-4.24
0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0.02
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.12
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.04
0.09
0.04
-4.14
0.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.04
0.15
0.11
-4.65
0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.04
0.15
0.11
-4.65
0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.11
0.4
0.29
-12.65
1.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.68
3.68
3.68
3.68
3.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.51
81.81
8.69
-163.92
0
PBDTM(%)
13.51
81.81
8.69
-166.27
0
PATM(%)
10.81
81.81
8.69
-162.35
0
