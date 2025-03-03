iifl-logo-icon 1
Adarsh Mercantile Ltd Quarterly Results

9.75
(4.95%)
Feb 28, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2024Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Gross Sales

0.37

0.11

0.46

2.55

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.37

0.11

0.46

2.55

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.19

0.02

-2.02

0.35

Total Income

0.47

0.3

0.48

0.52

0.35

Total Expenditure

0.42

0.21

0.44

4.71

-0.02

PBIDT

0.05

0.09

0.04

-4.18

0.36

Interest

0

0

0

0.05

0.06

PBDT

0.05

0.09

0.04

-4.24

0.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0.02

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.12

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.04

0.09

0.04

-4.14

0.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.04

0.15

0.11

-4.65

0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.04

0.15

0.11

-4.65

0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.11

0.4

0.29

-12.65

1.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.68

3.68

3.68

3.68

3.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.51

81.81

8.69

-163.92

0

PBDTM(%)

13.51

81.81

8.69

-166.27

0

PATM(%)

10.81

81.81

8.69

-162.35

0

Adarsh Mercantil: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Adarsh Mercantile Ltd

