SectorFinance
Open₹9.75
Prev. Close₹9.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.75
Day's Low₹9.75
52 Week's High₹9.75
52 Week's Low₹6.31
Book Value₹18.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.68
3.68
3.68
3.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.88
2.86
2.96
2.8
Net Worth
6.56
6.54
6.64
6.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.92
0.94
-0.14
-1.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.56
0.26
0.86
0.94
0.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.56
0.26
0.86
0.94
0.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
0.28
0.16
0.26
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,309
|37.66
|5,32,382.78
|3,705.81
|0.42
|14,991.41
|1,277.82
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,802
|183.43
|2,85,850.42
|10.69
|0.06
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
117.75
|22.93
|1,49,830.42
|1,630.66
|1.31
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
217.15
|248.61
|1,31,100.02
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
395.7
|7.74
|1,26,690.91
|4,154.92
|3.52
|13,043.69
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Suchita Chhawchharia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sundar Lai Mohta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Khaitan
Non Executive Director
Aritra Basu
Reports by Adarsh Mercantile Ltd
Summary
Adarsh Mercantile Limited was incorporated in April 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in goods and investments in mutual funds, shares & securities. The Company has a strong management team having extensive experience in the commodity and financial services industry, leading it with a vision and willingness to take it to next big level.
Read More
The Adarsh Mercantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd is ₹3.58 Cr. as of 28 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd is 0 and 0.54 as of 28 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adarsh Mercantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd is ₹6.31 and ₹9.75 as of 28 Feb ‘25
Adarsh Mercantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.57%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 54.52%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
