Adarsh Mercantile Ltd Share Price

9.75
(4.95%)
Feb 28, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.75
  • Day's High9.75
  • 52 Wk High9.75
  • Prev. Close9.29
  • Day's Low9.75
  • 52 Wk Low 6.31
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Adarsh Mercantile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9.75

Prev. Close

9.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.75

Day's Low

9.75

52 Week's High

9.75

52 Week's Low

6.31

Book Value

18.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Adarsh Mercantile Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Adarsh Mercantile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Adarsh Mercantile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Mar, 2025|08:29 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.86%

Non-Promoter- 25.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adarsh Mercantile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.68

3.68

3.68

3.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.88

2.86

2.96

2.8

Net Worth

6.56

6.54

6.64

6.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.92

0.94

-0.14

-1.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.56

0.26

0.86

0.94

0.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.56

0.26

0.86

0.94

0.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.61

0.28

0.16

0.26

0.28

Adarsh Mercantile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

8,309

37.665,32,382.783,705.810.4214,991.411,277.82

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,802

183.432,85,850.4210.690.0670.8251.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

117.75

22.931,49,830.421,630.661.316,763.4339.82

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

217.15

248.611,31,100.0275.180137.3739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

395.7

7.741,26,690.914,154.923.5213,043.69260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adarsh Mercantile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Suchita Chhawchharia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sundar Lai Mohta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Khaitan

Non Executive Director

Aritra Basu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adarsh Mercantile Ltd

Summary

Adarsh Mercantile Limited was incorporated in April 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in goods and investments in mutual funds, shares & securities. The Company has a strong management team having extensive experience in the commodity and financial services industry, leading it with a vision and willingness to take it to next big level.
Company FAQs

What is the Adarsh Mercantile Ltd share price today?

The Adarsh Mercantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd is ₹3.58 Cr. as of 28 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd is 0 and 0.54 as of 28 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adarsh Mercantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd is ₹6.31 and ₹9.75 as of 28 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd?

Adarsh Mercantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.57%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 54.52%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adarsh Mercantile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.14 %

