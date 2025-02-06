|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2025
|3 Feb 2025
|Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential basis. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|31 Dec 2024
|Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Approval of Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 8th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone & consolidated finacial result for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Un-audited quarterly results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Approved the Un-audited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024) 30/05/2024 Audited Results (Revised) & Quarterly Results (Revised) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 24/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
