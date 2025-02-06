Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential basis. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.02.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 31 Dec 2024

Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Approval of Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 8th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone & consolidated finacial result for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Un-audited quarterly results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Approved the Un-audited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024