Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,404.55
|36.85
|5,20,921.22
|3,705.81
|0.43
|14,991.41
|1,277.82
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,846.85
|189.05
|2,94,608.11
|10.69
|0.05
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
123.45
|24.13
|1,57,671.52
|1,630.66
|1.24
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
221.95
|264.76
|1,39,613.42
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
401.25
|8.17
|1,33,835.63
|4,154.92
|3.33
|13,043.69
|260.36
