Adarsh Mercantile Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2024
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
0.93
0.01
0
0.84
0.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.93
0.01
0
0.84
0.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.32
2.64
0.13
0.12
0.25
Total Income
1.25
2.65
0.14
0.96
0.74
Total Expenditure
1.07
0.06
0.15
0.87
0.62
PBIDT
0.18
2.59
-0.02
0.09
0.12
Interest
0
0.18
0.18
0.16
0.17
PBDT
0.18
2.4
-0.2
-0.07
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.17
2.4
-0.19
-0.07
-0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.29
2.97
-0.03
0.11
-0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.29
2.97
-0.03
0.11
-0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.8
8.08
-0.07
0.31
-0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.68
3.68
3.68
3.68
3.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.35
25,900
0
10.71
24.48
PBDTM(%)
19.35
24,000
0
-8.33
-10.2
PATM(%)
18.27
24,000
0
-8.33
-10.2
