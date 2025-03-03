iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adarsh Mercantile Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.75
(4.95%)
Feb 28, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2024Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

0.93

0.01

0

0.84

0.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.93

0.01

0

0.84

0.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.32

2.64

0.13

0.12

0.25

Total Income

1.25

2.65

0.14

0.96

0.74

Total Expenditure

1.07

0.06

0.15

0.87

0.62

PBIDT

0.18

2.59

-0.02

0.09

0.12

Interest

0

0.18

0.18

0.16

0.17

PBDT

0.18

2.4

-0.2

-0.07

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.17

2.4

-0.19

-0.07

-0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.29

2.97

-0.03

0.11

-0.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.29

2.97

-0.03

0.11

-0.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.8

8.08

-0.07

0.31

-0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.68

3.68

3.68

3.68

3.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.35

25,900

0

10.71

24.48

PBDTM(%)

19.35

24,000

0

-8.33

-10.2

PATM(%)

18.27

24,000

0

-8.33

-10.2

Adarsh Mercantil: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Adarsh Mercantile Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.