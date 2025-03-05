|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Feb 2025
|5 Mar 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting Notice of EGM to be held on 05/03/2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.02.2025) We are enclosing herewith the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.03.2025) Decleration of e voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2025)
